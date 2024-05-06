River Global Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

