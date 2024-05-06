Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth $106,840,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,400,000 after purchasing an additional 911,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $73,311,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $26,419,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

