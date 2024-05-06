Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,013 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $160.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,640 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

