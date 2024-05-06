Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $202.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.84. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

