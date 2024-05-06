Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

