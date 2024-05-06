TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,942,000 after buying an additional 349,976 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BOX by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,851,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after acquiring an additional 236,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 144.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 200,119 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in BOX by 102.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 288,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 146,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BOX by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 123,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX Trading Up 1.8 %

BOX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 178,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,612. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,792,204 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.