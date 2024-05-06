TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.47. 24,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

