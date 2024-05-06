TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,013. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.