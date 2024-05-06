The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.87. 69,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,665. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

