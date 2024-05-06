First National Trust Co Has $265,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 24,336,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,728,035. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,783,602. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

