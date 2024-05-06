Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 405.04% and a negative return on equity of 257.92%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 396,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,090. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $245.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Veru from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

