Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

