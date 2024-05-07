Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.69

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 2213973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2671 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Barclays by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

