Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.95

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 877309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

