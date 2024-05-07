Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.70

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 162500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 173.15 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,305. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

