Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Dayforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DAY opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 176.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

