Head-To-Head Survey: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) vs. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial 0.63% 13.66% 0.45% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 46.95% 11.91% 4.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Ocwen Financial and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ocwen Financial presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $1.07 billion 0.20 -$63.70 million $0.53 51.79 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.96 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.