Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $118.21. 826,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,024. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.01.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

