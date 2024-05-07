Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,074,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 280,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

