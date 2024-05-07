Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,883 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $343.39. The stock had a trading volume of 643,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day moving average of $317.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $251.44 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

