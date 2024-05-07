Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,699. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

