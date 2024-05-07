Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,987 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 352,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 1,532,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

