Lincoln National Corp Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.50. 4,510,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

