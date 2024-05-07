Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LFT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 16,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

