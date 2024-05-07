Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.82.

MTCH stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Match Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Match Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,573,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

