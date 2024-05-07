Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a current ratio of 20.07. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

ACTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

