Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progyny Stock Up 2.1 %

PGNY opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

