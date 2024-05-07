Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Progyny Stock Up 2.1 %
PGNY opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
