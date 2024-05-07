Sangoma Technologies (STC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.86 million.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %
CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
