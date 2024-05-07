N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.54. The company had a trading volume of 761,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,254. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

