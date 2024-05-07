N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,030 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YEAR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. 85,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

