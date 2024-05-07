Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $474.80. 4,777,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,947. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.64 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

