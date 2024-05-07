N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,446 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $73,734,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

