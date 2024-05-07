N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 871,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

