Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells 16,394 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joanna Forster sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $89,347.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ContextLogic Trading Down 2.6 %
ContextLogic stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 932,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.90.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 102.51% and a negative net margin of 113.62%.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
