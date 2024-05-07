National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 98,680 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 248.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after buying an additional 370,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after buying an additional 286,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after acquiring an additional 275,368 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.72 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.