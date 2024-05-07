PotCoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 138% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $96.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00127715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

