Kadena (KDA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.81 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Kadena has a total market cap of $240.74 million and $5.81 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,918,370 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.