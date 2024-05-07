Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.970-3.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.980-13.080 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $356.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

