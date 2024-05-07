Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.620-6.860 EPS.

CPT stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

