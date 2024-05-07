Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.980-13.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.970-3.020 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.78. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $356.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.



