Sapient Capital LLC Invests $306,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

