Sapient Capital LLC Invests $368,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

