Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.50.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$172.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$215.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.56%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

