PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 in the last ninety days. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $8,676,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

PJT stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

