Playtika (PLTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

