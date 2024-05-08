Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

