William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average is $178.93. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

