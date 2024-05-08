Balanced Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2,867.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 505,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 201.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 100,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 436.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the period.

PTF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $392.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

