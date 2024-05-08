FY2026 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.