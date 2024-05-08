Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanta Services, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average of $216.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $335,777,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

